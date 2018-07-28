Report: Chelsea accept Manchester United bid for Willian

Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport have reported that Chelsea have accepted a 66 million-pound bid for Brazil winger Willian from rivals Manchester United.

Willian has also reportedly courted interest from Barcelona, who have apparently had three bids for the winger turned down. However, if Tuttosport are to be believed, then United have had a bid including several add-ons and clauses accepted.

While this would be an unusual transfer given the rivalry between Chelsea and United, former Red Devils striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic did suggest that United manager Jose Mourinho had something out of the ordinary up his sleeve.

“It is great to see the guys and see them happy, see them train good, ready for this season because something special will happen and I think the boss has something going on, but I will keep that a secret. Enjoy the season, I wish you all the best,” Ibrahimovic said in a video posted on United’s Instagram page earlier in the week.

Furthermore, Willian endured a frustrating 2017/18 season at Chelsea, starting just 20 of their 38 Premier League games. Mourinho was the manager who brought him to Stamford Bridge in 2013 and he shone under the Portuguese boss, so he could be forgiven for seeking a reunion.

There is no official word on the reports from either United or Chelsea, but if they prove to be true, this will undoubtedly be one of the headline deals of the English summer.