Emerson praises Sarri’s impact at Chelsea

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri says new manager Maurizio Sarri has adjusted quickly to life at Stamford Bridge, and has taught the players a lot.

Sarri took over the Blues following the sacking of previous incumbent Antonio Conte on 14 July, and is seemingly making an immediate impact on his squad as to the playing style he is looking for.

Nonetheless, Emerson, who joined the Premier League giants last January but made just seven appearances in all competitions under Conte, is optimistic there could be success to come under the 59-year-old Italian.

Speaking to his side’s official website, the 23-year-old said: “It’s (pre-season) very important for myself and the whole team, especially as we have a new manager.

“Last season I arrived in January, halfway through the season, and it takes a little bit longer to adapt when you come in at that point. But now I feel totally settled and I’m ready to give my all as quickly as possible ahead of the new season.

“He’s a very intelligent manager and I obviously played against him in Italy. It’s been a really positive start under him and the team have learnt a lot in a short space of time.

“Now it’s our responsibility to keep working hard in training in order to understand his philosophy so that we can have a great season.”