Muto agrees terms over Newcastle switch

Yoshinori Muto has put pen to paper on a contract at Newcastle United, with the Japanese international just needing a work permit to finalise his Premier League switch.

Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz 05 confirmed earlier this week that they had agreed a fee – reported to be around the £9.5million mark – for Muto, who netted eight goals in Germany last season.

The 26-year-old has now passed a medical with the Magpies and agreed personal terms and the move will go through subject to the forward being issued a work permit.

🇯🇵 Muto move agreed subject to Governing Body Endorsement (work permit). Full story: https://t.co/CekUpw21qs #NUFC pic.twitter.com/odB2avlMKI — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 27, 2018

“The transfer is now subject to the player being issued with a Governing Body Endorsement, which will be determined at a hearing to take place later next week,” Newcastle said.

Muto made just one appearance for Japan during the summer’s World Cup, but he will become the second Asian player to join Newcastle this summer.

South Korean captain Ki Sung-yueng moved to St James’s Park on a free transfer after the end of his contract at Swansea City. Newcastle have also signed Swiss defender Fabian Schar, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kenedy.