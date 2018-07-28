Darmian wants to leave Man Utd

Matteo Darmian has confirmed that he wants to leave Manchester United, despite the injuries to fellow full-backs Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot.

Darmian was limited to just eight Premier League appearances for United last season after the former Inter Milan defender has increasingly become a bit-part figure under Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old captained United in Wednesday’s pre-season encounter against AC Milan and with both Valencia and Dalot at risk of missing the start of the season through injury, there could be an opening for the Italian international.

However, Darmian has made it clear that he is looking for a move before the transfer deadline after becoming frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities.

“I don’t think the injury of Antonio is a big injury. I don’t know how long he needs to stay out, but at the moment he is the captain, he’s first choice,” Darmian said.

“I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn’t play much – that’s my objective and my ambition. That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.

“I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don’t know.”