Klopp laughs off Mourinho mind games

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off Jose Mourinho’s attempts at pre-season mind games after the Manchester United boss suggested that Liverpool need to win a trophy.

Despite Man United investing heavily in the transfer market over the last two years themselves, Mourinho had a dig at rivals Liverpool earlier this week after their big-money acquisitions of Virgil van Dijk and Allison.

Mourinho claimed that Liverpool’s signings had put the pressure on Klopp to deliver the Premier League title this season and justify their purchases.

However, Liverpool boss Klopp insists he was not fazed by Mourinho’s comments and put them down to a futile attempt at mind games.

“I would never talk about Manchester United unless somebody asks me about it but I am polite enough to give an answer if somebody asks me,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“That’s not always the smartest thing to do, and I have absolutely no problem with what Jose Mourinho is saying. It is a free world and he can say whatever he wants.

“If he is happy about our transfers even better, but we know that it does not mean you win automatically whatever.

“We want to deliver constantly. We want to improve that’s what we want to show and we will see where that leads us to.

“Improvement means playing better football, being more consistent and entertaining the crowd in a very specific way – we are Liverpool and we stand for football. All I can say is that we will try everything we can to be as successful as possible and in the end we will see.”