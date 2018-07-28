Reine-Adelaide makes Arsenal exit

Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide will continue his development with Ligue 1 side Angers this season.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the Gunners’ youth structures in 2015, having signed from Lens and went on to play a handful of times for the first side.

Très heureux de rejoindre @AngersSCO pour 4 ans ✍🏽 . Heureux de retrouver le vestiaire le staff et surtout le public Angevin😍 . J’espère qu’on vous fera vibrer… 🎉Allez le SCO !!!! #J.R-A22 pic.twitter.com/qnmAQMoaj7 — Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (@jreineadelaide) July 26, 2018

He was an important member of the Under-21 side though as they won promotion to the league’s first division in 2016.

Reine-Adelaide spent the second half of last season on loan with Angers, who have now tied him to a permanent four-year deal.

A statement from Arsenal read: “We would like to wish Jeff all the best for the future.”