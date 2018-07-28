Bellerin to use Alba and Vidal as inspiration under Emery’s watch

Hector Bellerin is very excited to try and fit into Unai Emery’s system at Arsenal and lauds the Spaniard for making Jordi Alba the player he is.

SINGAPORE – Hector Bellerin has been with the Gunners since 2011 after deciding to leave Barcelona, where he spent nine years developing his skills in the Spanish club’s renowned youth system.

Since joining the Gunners, the defender has amassed 124 appearances and six goals, but only has four trophies to his name – two FA Cup victories and the FA Community Shield in 2015 and 2017.

Having played under Arsene Wenger, Bellerin knows the history of the club and while he is desperate to add more silverware to his collection, the wing-back urged fans to give Unai Emery more time to get the team playing his way.

“Like (Pep) Guardiola in his first year (at Manchester City), it’s a hard year because it’s a step up to the Premier League and there are new players and a new way of playing. We want the manager to stay for good but it takes a lot of time to adapt to a new way of thinking and everyone is really excited in training and the way we are playing in the (pre-season) games,” Bellerin told the media at the launch of Arsenal’s 2018/19 third kit at the Esplanade.

“But like anything in football, everything takes time but we are going to push as hard as we can. For us, the goal is always silverware. That’s what we play football for and I know we can. Obviously after 22 years of Wenger being here (at Arsenal), it is going to take time.”

While the stylish defender knows that Emery needs time to tinker and perfect his tactical system at Arsenal, Bellerin is elated to have the Spanish manager at the club because of the way he structures his team.

Emery’s previous teams played a high-pressing game and utilised the wing-backs to push higher up the pitch in support of the attack and Bellerin reckons this will benefit his own game for the upcoming campaign.

He said: “If you look at the teams he has coached like Sevilla and Valencia, full-backs have always had a lot of vitalism.

“Look at players like Alex Vidal and Jordi Alba. He (Emery) was one of the coaches who made him (Alba) play as a full-back so when you see the way he uses them, I am very excited to play under him.”

With the 2018/19 season just a fortnight away, Bellerin knows the importance of opening the season on a positive note even if they have to go up against reigning champions Manchester City in the first game at the Emirates Stadium.

“We start our first game against Man City who are the current champions right now so for us, it is going to be a big challenge to start the league campaign but if we get a really good result there, it will set the tone for the rest of the season.” Bellerin added.

“This is a challenge that everyone in the dressing room needs to carry. This is our responsibility because Arsenal is a great club and we need to put this club where it deserves and we have new signings, new coaches so it is up to us now make it all happen.”

There will be little time for Emery to get his tactics right as the Gunners have a series of tough fixtures with a London derby against Chelsea right after their opener against City. Their third game of the season will see them take on West Ham United before the end of August.

Arsenal’s Third Kit Explained

The Arsenal Third Kit is the final part of the ‘Beat of the City’ story, inspired by the passion of the fans that fuels the club. This time, the beat comes in the form of a ‘W’ engineered into the evoKNIT performance fabric of the shirt. The ‘W’ represents the attacking part of the famous WM formation introduced in the 1930s by Arsenal legend Herbert Chapman and is directly linked to the ‘M’ graphic featured on the Away Shirt.

The shirt comes in a modern Biscay Green base colour, with Peacoat Navy detailing. Although a completely new shade for the club, the green and navy combination is reminiscent of the 1982/83 ‘Bluebottle’ kit. A classic fold-over collar and two hoops on the sleeves complete the shirt. The shorts come in Biscay Green with a Peacoat Navy waistband whilst the socks are Biscay Green with four Peacoat Navy hoops circling them.