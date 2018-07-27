Emery believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is optimistic that experienced midfielder Aaron Ramsey will continue at the club next season despite reports of a move elsewhere.

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his current Arsenal contract and his agent is currently in talks with the club regarding a new deal.

Ramsey has stated earlier this week that he does not know if he will sign a new contract, while he has also been linked with a move to Serie A club Lazio, but Emery remains positive.

“Football changes every day. It’s not easy. For that, I am thinking the match today first, then training tomorrow, then the match Saturday, with an important player here,” Emery told the press ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore on Saturday.

“Aaron is an important player for us, and the contract is one thing for the club and the player. For me, I want him to stay with us, to work with us, to give the team the big performance.

“I think he is going to stay here with us.”