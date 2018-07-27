Shaw insists he’s not overweight

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has rubbished suggestions that he is overweight after comparing his physique to Wayne Rooney.

After moving to United in a £30million deal four years ago, Shaw has started just 37 Premier League games for the club and came in for sharp criticism from boss Jose Mourinho last season.

There have also been question marks over the 23-year-old’s conditioning, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Shaw insists he is at peak fitness and is determined to earn a new deal with United.

“Of course people can say I’m fat, but I know my own body,” said Shaw.

“I always look big because I’m bigger built and I have, you could say, a Wayne Rooney type of body.

“I guess you’ve just got to take it, because there’s always going to be negative criticism and positive [words] but both of them can make you stronger.

“The first season when I came, I didn’t realise how big a step up it was. I was doing work, but I didn’t realise I needed to push it a bit more.

“I think I’ve been unlucky because I’ve had a few ups and downs with different managers and sometimes people don’t think I’m as fit as I am.

“I would say I have never been out of shape.”