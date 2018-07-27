Sir Alex issues thank you message

Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken publicly for the first time since the former Manchester United manager underwent emergency surgery.

Ferguson was rushed to hospital with a brain haemorrhage in May and spent several days in intensive care afterwards.

But two-and-a-half months on, the 76-year-old appeared in a short video posted by United on social media to express his gratitude to hospital staff and to well wishers across the globe.

“I want to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals,” said Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during his 26 years at Old Trafford.

“Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today. Thank you from me and my family.

“The good wishes do resonate very strongly with me. Thank you for the support you have given me.

“I will be back later in the season to watch the team and, in the meantime, all the best to Jose Mourinho and the players.”