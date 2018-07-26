Mkhitaryan enjoying Arsenal more than United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is enjoying the style of football played at Arsenal more than what he experienced under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Armenia international endured two difficult seasons at Old Trafford after joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016 and made only 26 Premier League appearances during that spell.

Mkhitaryan appeared to struggle to adapt to Mourinho’s tactics and he was eventually moved on to the Emirates Stadium, where he seems to have found a football philosophy more in line with his own.

“Arsenal have always played offensive football,” the 26-year-old playmaker told reporters in Singapore, where the Gunners are preparing for their International Champions Cup clash with Atletico Madrid.

“Under Jose, the [United] team was playing a bit differently. But I’m not blaming anyone, I’m not criticising anyone, it’s just a different philosophy.

“I can just say I’m enjoying myself more here than I was in Manchester.”