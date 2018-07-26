Silva: I’ll probably leave City in 2020

Manchester City star David Silva says he will most likely leave the club when his contract expires in 2020, but insists he won’t play for another English team.

The Spain international has been at City since July 2010 and has since amassed 346 appearances across all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing a staggering 115 assists.

At the age of 32, Silva has started thinking about his career winding down and revealed that he will probably say his goodbyes to the Citizens in 2020, when a different challenge could be pursued.

“When I finish my contract with Manchester City I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different. I don’t know yet but I won’t play for another club in England,” he told Sky Sports.

“People always love me in England, it’s been eight years – very successful years, and the football we’ve played has been very attractive.

“English people love that type of football – those type of games. And that’s why I’m so happy here.”