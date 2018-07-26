Pochettino: Llorente and Moura are working hard

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club’s fringe players have a great opportunity in pre-season to stake their claim for a first-team spot.

CLICK HERE for the latest Premier League news

Pochettino singled out striker Fernando Llorente and winger Lucas Moura as two of the players who are showing desire through their hard work, which could lead to them becoming regular starters in the new season.

Llorente and Moura both netted braces for Spurs in their 4-1 win over Roma in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday and seem determined to prove a point.

“The pre-season is a little bit different to before because of the World Cup and we’ve got so many players away,” the Argentine coach told the press after the game.

“It’s a massive opportunity for them to fight for a place in the starting XI.

“Of course, I’m happy when the striker scores and finds the net. Both Lucas Moura and Llorente, I am pleased for them. They are working so hard.”

Asked about the short turnaround after the World Cup, Pochettino added: “To prepare [for] the season in this way will be tough for them [the players] and us. I need to adapt [to] what the Premier League propose.

“They need to rest. The players need a period to recover after more than 10 months of competition – they need 20, 21 days to be away from football.

“Some teams have more problems than others. That is the reality and we cannot change it.”