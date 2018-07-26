Mourinho: Heavy spending piles pressure on Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Liverpool should now be under pressure to clinch some silverware after splashing the cash in the transfer market.

The Reds have spent £177 million during the current transfer window to bring in Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson, after forking out £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January.

Mourinho believes expectations should now match the Merseysiders’ spending and they should be considered one of the favourites to reign supreme in England.

“Maybe this season finally you demand that they win,” he told the press after United beat Milan on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday night.

“You, I think, you have to be fair and now you have to demand and say the team with investments, who are making investments that they started making last season, not just this season, last season.

“That you made in January, that you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, I don’t see another team getting close to that level of investment, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate. You have to win.”