Green delighted to join Chelsea on one-year deal

Chelsea has reinforced their goalkeeping department with the addition of experienced former England international Rob Green, who has signed a one-year contract.

The 38-year-old was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season and is expected to be the third choice at Stamford Bridge, behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

Green told the club’s official website: “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

“It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.”

Green will be entering his 20th season as a professional footballer. He has played for Norwich, West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds and Huddersfield.