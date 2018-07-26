Report: Iwobi agrees lucrative new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi has reportedly agreed terms on a 70,000 pound per week deal with the Gunners which runs until 2023.

According to the Sun in England, Iwobi will put pen to paper on the contract once the side returns from their pre-season trip to the Far East, which culminates with a clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

It appears the Nigeria star is in the plans of new manager Unai Emery and will now remain at the Emirates for at least a further five seasons.

Despite reported interest in his services from the likes of Lazio, AC Milan and Everton – it seems the Super Eagles forward wants to play a part in the project that Emery is mapping out in London.

The player made 22 starts in 26 Premier League appearances last season and had a direct contribution in eight goals for the team with three strikes and five assists.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old completed more dribbles (36) than any other player in the squad in 2017/18.

He is set to become the latest player in the British capital to agree terms on a new deal following in the footsteps of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka and Calum Chambers.