Guardiola proud of City’s performance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his team’s performance against Liverpool on Wednesday as ‘incredible’ despite losing 2-1.

City opened the scoring just shy of the hour mark via Leroy Sane, but Mohamed Salah came off the bench to level matters before Sadio Mane slotted a stoppage-time penalty to give the Reds the win.

Guardiola fielded a team full of youngsters while most of his star players were still resting after the World Cup and he was impressed by what he saw from them.

“It’s incredible what we have done,” Guardiola told the press in New Jersey after the International Champions Cup clash. “The first 75 minutes, against this team which fought for the Champions League last season, I am so, so proud. I am happy to be the manager of these guys for this reason.

“For 75 incredible minutes, the players were so tired but worked so hard and for the last part of the game Liverpool brought on incredible quality and deserved to score the goals in the end.

“But our performance was incredible; first half, players with an average age of 18, 19 years old, it was so good.”