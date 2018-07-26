Klopp: I can’t promise any silverware

Jurgen Klopp says he can’t promise that Liverpool will win any trophies this season, despite spending almost £170 million on four new players this summer.

Liverpool have bought in Brazil keeper Alisson (£67 million), Naby Keita from RB Leipzig (£50 million) Monaco midfielder Fabinho (£40 million) and Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke (£13 million), but Klopp said that doesn’t guarantee success.

“Can I promise next season any silverware? Of course not,” said Klopp. “How could I? We will fight for it. That is what we promised in all the years and we did it.

“We were always close. If people want to judge our journey so far as a success or not purely on whether you have won something, do it. I have no problem with that. That is how the world is.

“But did people enjoy the journey, saw the final and said ‘that’s football, it can be happy’ then we have been successful.

“Then we are close together with the fans and the team. It feels different. People were really ready to fight together until the final thing.”

Asked whether he feels under pressure from the club’s owners to win something given the money he has spent, Klopp replied: “Pressure is only on the outside. That is not important really. What you say about me in three months doesn’t change my life completely.”

“It is exactly the same with our owners. We are completely fine. It is not as though the others are asleep.

“You are right, the pressure comes from outside. It is probably increasing. I don’t care about that. I want us to play the best football we can play and make our fans happy. That is it. What other people say, I don’t care.

“I am not a dreamer, I don’t dream that we can be there or there. Other people can do that but we have to build a ground for these dreams.

“We need to play football and that is 80% of the season, if not 90%, the hardest work. The 10% is the day when you go bang, bang, bang and win 5-0. Wow. That is football.”