Brighton sign Iran’s Jahanbakhsh, Fulham loan Schurrle

Brighton on Wednesday completed a club-record deal to sign Iranian international forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year deal said to be worth around £17 million.

Jahanbakhsh, who has 41 caps for Iran, was the Dutch league’s top scorer last season with 21 goals, while he also notched 12 assists.

🔢 @Alirezajb7's 2017/18 league campaign by numbers… ✅ 21 goals

✅ 12 assists

✅ 78 chances created

✅ 143 shots#AlirezaAnnounced 🇮🇷#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NmDXrYhCsF — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 25, 2018

“We are delighted to welcome Alireza to the club, and we are particularly pleased to get this deal over the line,” said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

“Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad.

“He can play in a wide position or central midfield attacking role, and I am now very much looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, newly promoted Fulham yesterday secured the services of Borussia Dortmund striker Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal.

The German international was formerly with Chelsea and was a World Cup winner in 2014, but failed to make Joachim Low’s squad for this summer’s tournament.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said the 27-year old. “I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”