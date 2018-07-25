Ramsey in talks over Arsenal future

Aaron Ramsey says his agent is currently in talks with Arsenal over a possible new deal at the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old former Cardiff City midfielder, who joined the club in 2008, was excellent for the Gunners last season following loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Cardiff.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, the Welsh international is in discussions over a new contract.

Great to be back with the boys! Thanks everyone who came to the open training session at Wrexham today #togetherstronger pic.twitter.com/5DI7Hg70Ch — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) May 21, 2018

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has previously said he was keen to retain the services of Ramsey as he looks to get his first season in the Premier League underway.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsey said: “We’ll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking.

“I’m not sure exactly what it hinges on, I’m just leaving it to them to discuss and to figure it out but we are yet to come to an agreement.

“That’s something that my agent and the club are discussing to try and get something done.”

He added: “I’m not sure exactly. It’s taken a bit of time so far so we will have to wait and see.”