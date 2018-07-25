Emery and Cech voice their support for Ozil

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech have both come out in support of Mesut Ozil after he quit the German national team.

Ozil brought an end to his international career this week after accusing the German Football Association (DFB) of treating him with “racism and disrespect”.

Emery hopes to show the playmaker as much support as possible following the unpleasant situation and wants him to feel at home again.

“It’s a personal decision (which) I respect,” the Spaniard told the media ahead of his side’s pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid.

“We are like his home. We are like his family. We are going to help him to feel good.

“He feels here with us that he can work every day, and it is good for us that he decided to come here and work with us before our two matches.

“I prefer to give him normality in the team, he feels good with us.”

Cech also chimed in, adding: “As a team we support him here, we try to make sure he feels good, so he can train and perform at his best.

“That’s all we can do. Obviously his decision is his decision and everyone should respect that.

“He’s training really well, he’s happy to be with us and we’re happy to have him back as well because he is one of the key players in our team and we need him to be fit and ready for the season.

“In general in football you always have criticism and it’s not always the right thing to do to a player. Football brings so many millions of people and opinions together that it’s always been like that.

“As a professional football player you have to make sure it doesn’t move you and that you perform. That’s all you have to do – perform on the pitch and then all the critics disappear.”