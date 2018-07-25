Mourinho: Fred could be what United need

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes new signing Fred can make a big impact at the club, but adds that no one can replace Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils reportedly shelled out over £50million to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford and he is expected to add flair and playmaking ability to the United midfield.

Fred is seen as a great addition to the team, especially in the wake of Carrick’s retirement, but Mourinho says it’s too soon to make such comparisons.

“Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and even Ander Herrera are physical and strong players,” he told reporters.

“We think having a player like Fred in the squad – who is more technical, more quality of passing in short spaces – he can maybe connect [with] the attacking players.

“He could be an important player for us, but let’s wait. Michael Carrick is Michael Carrick and there is no successor.”

Fred has spent the last five years at Shakhtar Donetsk where he made 155 appearances across all competitions and scored 15 goals while providing 15 assists.