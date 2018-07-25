Guardiola pens new City contract

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension with the club but insists a manager is judged on results and is never safe.

The Spaniard clinched the Premier League and League Cup titles with City last season and has now penned a deal that extends his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2021.

“When we decided to extend the contract, first of all I am comfortable, the second one is the club trust what we are doing,” he told the press.

“Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], Txiki [Begiristain] and Ferran [Soriano] know it depends on results. We have three more years on the contract, but the results will dictate what will happen in the future.

“That’s the most important thing – to be consistent, and to arrive in April and May and be there for the title.

“As football trainers we are always in a dangerous position.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola also took time to talk about Liverpool’s spending this transfer window. The Reds have spent big ahead of the 2018/19 season, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alisson joining the club, but Guardiola remains unfazed by his rivals’ transfers.

“Every club does what they believe. I completely understand,” he added.

“I am not concerned about what one of us said one day and the circumstances. If Liverpool believes they should spend this kind of money, it is because they believe it is best for them.”