Cech backs under fire Ozil, Emery expects big season from German star

Petr Cech and Unai Emery reveal how the Arsenal team have been supportive of Mesut Ozil in his German national team ordeal.

SINGAPORE – Ozil sensationally announced his international retirement on Monday citing ‘racism and disrespect’ as the key reasons.

The talented playmaker had a disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia as Germany failed to defend their world title, suffering a shock exit in the group stages.

While Ozil’s on-field performances were criticised, it was his pre-tournament meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan that got him into a spot of bother.

Ozil along with fellow German national teammate Ilkay Gundogan – both of Turkish heritage – met Erdogan back in May and a photograph of them caused an uproar in Germany, with many questioning the duo’s allegiance.

With criticism coming from so many quarters, Ozil announced his international retirement on social media and made known his unhappiness over the lack of support from the German Football Association (DFB).

The 29-year-old who is currently in Singapore as part of the Arsenal team participating in the 2018 International Champions Cup has not spoken since his shock announcement but his teammates and manager are fully aware of the crisis and have pledged to help their beleaguered star.

“Mesut has his own personal issue with the German Federation but for us he is an important player,” Cech told reporters before Arsenal’s morning training session at the American School in Singapore.

“Obviously, we are going to support him and make sure he feels right to perform at his best and feels comfortable.

“What happened between him and the national team is a private matter and not an issue for us. It is something that is unfortunate for him but I have to say, we are trying to do things to make him feel good.”

Arsenal’s new manager Emery was also quick to lend his support to the German playmaker and is expecting the former Real Madrid star to shine in the upcoming campaign.

Emery said: “He came (and joined us) a few days ago to start training with us on Monday and we want to give him the normality with us.

“He is doing very nicely (happy) in training every day and we want to help him to feel good here with us.

“For him, it is one thing with the national team and another with us.

With us, normality helps him to feel good every day in the training sessions. This normality is good for him and I’m sure he’s going to have a big season for us.”