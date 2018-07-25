Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech unfazed by Bernd Leno’s arrival at Arsenal

Petr Cech is not worried about losing his position as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper despite the arrival of new recruit Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

SINGAPORE – The 26-year-old German international completed a £22.5 million transfer from the German Bundesliga to London and will now rival Cech, David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez for the number one spot under new manager Unai Emery.

With the experience of playing 233 games for Leverkusen, Leno has been touted as a long-term successor to Cech’s position at the club but there are talks of the German ousting his more established teammate immediately.

With more than 400 appearances for both Chelsea and Arsenal, Cech is unfazed by the challenge, having gone through the same predicament when Tihibaut Courtois arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2014.

“All you can do is work hard in training and try to show your manager you are the one who can play,” Cech told reporters prior to Arsenal’s morning training session in Singapore on Tuesday.

“That’s all you can do and that’s what I have been concentrating on, I do my job as best as I can and obviously the manager then has the decision to decide who is in the starting lineup.

“It happened (new goalkeeper coming in) many times during my career and that’s the way it goes. The only thing you can do is to work hard and try to force your way into the starting lineup. Every player is the same and especially in football there is no sentiment and you can just do your own job.”

While the Cech and Leno debate continues to unravel, rumours have surfaced of a potential return to Chelsea for the Czech Republic stopper, with Courtois being courted by the likes of Real Madrid.

Despite enjoying cult status amongst the Chelsea fans – Cech won 15 trophies with the Blues including four League titles – the veteran stopper ruled out a move back across London and claimed that he is focused on starting his fourth Premier League season with the Gunners.

He said: “I think the aim is clear, it is a new year after a big change (Arsene Wenger’s exit and Unai Emery’s appointment) and it may take some time or it may not but the intention is to go through the season well. The basic target is to try and make it to the top four and back into the (UEFA) Champions League where the club belongs.

“I have said many times. I’m here (at Arsenal) and I have one more year of contract and the club is counting on me so far and my position is the same. I’m concentrating on my job and like I said before pre-season started, I will try to keep the number one jersey and that is my task. What comes, comes.”

Emery’s charges had their final training session before their 2018 International Champions Cup opener against Atletico Madrid at the National Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday.

They will round up their Singapore pre-season tour with a second game against Paris Saint-Germain before heading back to London to close out preparations for the 2018/19 season.