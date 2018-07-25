Richarlison eager to please at Goodison

Everton on Tuesday completed the signing of Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford on a five-year contract.

Reports said that Everton forked out around £40m for the services of the 21-year-old.

Richarlison is the first signing for new Toffees boss Marco Silva and comes almost exactly a year after he brought the same player to Watford from Fluminense in Brazil.

“I want to have a lot of success with Everton,” Richarlison told the Everton website.

“I think it is going to be important for me to be with Marco Silva again. I will learn more, because I am still learning as a player and I aim to develop and grow here.

“Everton have put their faith in me and I intend to honour this shirt and demonstrate on the pitch why I came here.

“I’ve known the manager for a while, obviously, so I know how he works. I developed really well with him while he was with me at Watford.

“It was really good working with him and, one day, I believe he can help me to be selected for Brazil in the full national team.

“But that is for the future and my present is here with Everton. I want my dreams to become a reality here at one of the biggest clubs in England.”

Silva, meanwhile, backed the young forward to do well at Goodison Park.

“He is one more player who can help us,” said the Portuguese boss.

“He is a good player who will make our team and our squad more competitive.

“The competition between our players is really important to me. This is what will make us better as a club, always that competition within the squad.

“The player himself is fast, strong, very good technically, and he can play in three positions across the front line. He can also score goals.

“Evertonians will see a player who will be 100 percent committed to helping our team always.”

Photo: Everton Twitter