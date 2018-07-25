Wolves snap up Moutinho for £5 million

Premier League new boys Wolves pulled off a transfer coup on Tuesday with the signing of experienced Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

The 31-year-old joined for £5 million on a two-year deal and joins the ever growing number of Portuguese players at Molineux under coach Nuno Espirito Santo. He is expected to team up with Portugal U21 star Ruben Neves in midfield.

Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio also joined the Midlands club earlier this month.

Moutinho, was an integral part of the team that won Euro 2016, and is Portugal’s third most-capped player with 113 caps, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (154) and Luis Figo (127).

Asked about the move, Moutinho said: “It was one of my objectives to play in the Premier League.”

“I hope to help the club achieve their objectives. I am very excited, it is a new experience with a great club and I want to help the team, the players and club to progress.

“I know it’s very difficult with big teams in Premier League but our mentality – my mentality – is to play every game to win and I hope with my experience and my quality as a team we can achieve our goals and our objectives.

“This club is a big club and a very good project and have players I know very well.”

Moutinho started at Sporting Lisbon before joining Porto in 2010, where he won three Primeira Liga titles in three years (2011, 2012, and 2013) as well as the 2011 Europa League.

He then moved to Monaco for £21.5m in 2013 and and has played 211 times for the French club, helping them win the Ligue 1 title in 2017.

Photo: Wolves Twitter