Pellegrini: West Ham could sign a few more

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that the club may continue adding fresh faces to their squad ahead of the new season.

The Irons are in the process of a squad overhaul during the current transfer window, with Pellegrini aiming to take the team much higher than their 13th-placed finish last term.

The east London outfit have already bolstered their ranks significantly with seven new signings. Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop have all been brought on board, but Pellegrini says more may yet be on their way.

The Chilean told the press: “We are trying to build a strong squad. We know the Premier League is not easy and you don’t just need a team, you need a squad.

“We have seven new players but we have three important players injured, so until the last day to bring in players we will try to build as strong squad as possible.”