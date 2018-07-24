Sarri: Chelsea have work to do

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has warned his players they have hard work ahead of them, after their 1-0 win over Perth Glory on Monday.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Pedro netted the only goal of the pre-season friendly at the Optus Stadium in Perth as the Blues clinched an unconvincing victory.

Sarri was happy with the first hour of play, but saw problems with his side’s shape as the game wore on.

“I am satisfied by the performance in the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half, but not the last 30 minutes,” the Italian told the press afterwards.

“We lost the distance between the defenders and the midfielders, but we know we have to work. We have to go back to Cobham and work very hard.

“We know we have to improve very quickly. We next play on Saturday against Inter Milan in Nice.”

The FA Cup champions will face Arsenal, Manchester City, and Lyon in their other pre-season friendlies before kicking off their Premier League campaign away to Huddersfield Town.