Puel wants to keep Maguire

Leicester manager Claude Puel is hoping to retain the services of England midfielder Harry Maguire amid reported interest from Manchester United.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The 25-year-old former Sheffield United and Hull City man, who also spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic, was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the World Cup in Russia.

His performances garnered the attention of some notable teams, with United reportedly in pole position for his signature.

An incredible journey. The highs and the lows… the joys of football. Massive thankyou for your support throughout. Special mention to the manager for giving me this opportunity. @England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/YfWceqrIiL — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 14, 2018

The Foxes are keen to keep hold of Maguire but may listen to offers in the region of £50m for the player.

Puel, though, told Sky Sports: “It is important for Maguire to continue for Leicester.

“It is a good feeling. If our players are interesting a lot of clubs it is because we are recruiting well and doing good work. It is important we continue this.

“When we welcome players back from the World Cup, I hope we can give them the opportunity to continue advancing their ambitions and perform in the Premier League.”

Leicester winger Demarai Gray added: “I think Harry’s happy here.

“He’s had a good World Cup. He won’t think about things too much. I think he’ll come back and continue.

“You can tell by the way he plays he is a relaxed player who gets his head down and gets the work done. He performs on the pitch and is a great player to have in the changing room.

“Everyone saw what he is capable of in Russia. He has done himself proud.”