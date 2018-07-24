Pochettino to test young stars

Mauricio Pochettino will use Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season tour of the United States to give his young players a chance to impress.

Spurs are currently preparing to compete in the International Champions Cup where they will face Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan.

With a number of the club’s players still on holiday after their World Cup exploits, Pochettino has taken some of the club’s up and coming players to the USA.

Speaking to the club’s website, the Argentine manager explained: “It’s a massive opportunity for our younger players to show their quality and for players to show they are in condition to fight for a place in the first team.

“We have three very good tests and more than results, it’s about how we are going to approach the games and both collective and individual performances.”

He added: “It’s about players showing they are in condition to fight for a place in the starting 11 and to share that with our fans in America will be fantastic.

“We’re looking forward to playing, looking forward to a nice Tour and sharing [time] with our fans, that’s important too.”