Mourinho: Pogba is responsible for his performances

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised Paul Pogba, stating that it’s the midfielder’s own responsibility to perform consistently.

Pogba made an underwhelming start to his United career, following his big-money transfer from Juventus in 2016, but many defended the French star by claiming that Mourinho’s tactics are not designed to get the most out of him.

This view seemed to be vindicated at the 2018 World Cup where Pogba played a vital role in France’s triumph, but Mourinho has made it clear that it’s his lack of focus throughout the season that’s the cause for inconsistent performances at club level.

“I don’t think it’s about us getting the best out of him, it’s about him giving the best he has to give,” Mourinho told ESPN FC. “I think the World Cup is the perfect habitat for a player like him to give [their] best.

“Why? Because it’s closed for a month, where he can only think about football. Where he’s with his team on the training camp, completely isolated from the external world, where they focus just on football, where the dimensions of the game can only motivate.

“During a season, you can have a big match then a smaller match, then one even smaller, then you can lose your focus, you can lose your concentration, then comes a big match again.

“In the World Cup, the direction of the emotion, of the responsibility, of the big decisions is always growing up.

“You are in the group phase, you go to the last 16, to the quarter-finals, to the semi-finals, to the finals. This feeds the motivation. This feeds the concentration of a player. So I think it was the perfect environment for him.”