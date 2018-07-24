Mahrez determined to win trophies at City

Manchester City new boy Riyad Mahrez says he is ambitious and wants to win as many trophies as possible during his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The Algeria international joined Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions from Leicester City for a reported £60 million this month and has set his sights on winning a trophy every season.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to win trophies every season,” Mahrez told the press. “I think Manchester City is a club who try and have the ambition to win every season.

“It’s a big club, the football they play is amazing, with a big manager. That’s why I’m here.”

On Guardiola, he added: “He’s very ambitious. He wants to win everything. He works very hard in training on small details. I will improve under him and he will improve the squad.”

The 27-year-old made 36 Premier League appearances for the Foxes last season and scored 12 goals while also providing 11 assists.