Klopp says he’s under pressure to win

Jurgen Klopp admits that the next step for Liverpool is to turn their ambitions into silverware.

The Reds have been steadily improving under their German mentor – finishing fourth in the Premier League last season while also losing in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

The club has been hard at work strengthening their side ahead of the new season with the purchase of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

And Klopp says the club will do their utmost to integrate the new players and do their best to end the season with some trophies in tow.

Liverpool last tasted success in 2011/12 when they won the League Cup.

Speaking while in the United States as part of their pre-season preparations, Klopp said: “It would be the next step and we need to be ready for that.

“I cannot give guarantees here but I understand if people think that.

“I know about the expectations and that is completely normal. First of all, we have to play the football that gives us an opportunity to win something. We cannot talk about winning something before we start the season.”

He added: “I am confident we can build on last season. It’s not that we lost things completely but you have to work on it to get it back. The football the boys played last year was not easy. There was a lot of work invested into playing like that. That’s what we will do again. I am not in doubt about our basis or that we will reach it again.

“The new players will make us stronger 100 per cent. How? By starting, coming from the bench, the depth of the squad, whatever. We will see that but it does not happen on the first day.”