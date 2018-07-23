Liverpool suffer Matip injury blow

Liverpool defender Joel Matip picked up a muscle injury during the pre-season clash with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday but the extent of the knock is unknown.

The Reds lost 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s former club, and Matip left the field in the first half of the International Champions Cup tie due to a thigh injury.

Matip also suffered a thigh injury towards the end of last season, but Klopp has revealed that it is not a reoccurrence of the same problem.

“It’s not the same injury, it’s another muscle, but it’s a muscle, obviously. It looks like, hopefully, only a little tear,” the German told the press.

“We cannot say more about this now, but that’s of course the most negative thing about the day. It’s not cool.

“These things can happen but you don’t want them to happen. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we will know more. At this moment we only know that it was too painful to carry on.”