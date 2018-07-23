Fabregas: Chelsea must adapt to Sarri’s style

Veteran midfielder Cesc Fabregas says Chelsea need to quickly get used to new manager Maurizio Sarri’s tactics if they intend to do well in the upcoming season.

Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as Blues boss this month and is currently on tour with the team in Australia as they prepare for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The former Napoli manager has already made changes to the team’s tactics by replacing Conte’s preferred three-man defence with a four-man defence instead. Sarri is also expected to play a more attacking style than Conte, and Fabregas says it’s up to the players to adapt.

“He is bringing a different style, a different formation and we just need to grow into it,” Fabregas told the club’s official website.

“We need time to re-adapt to a back four and to what the boss wants but I believe we’re intelligent players and players at the top level who will try to adapt as soon as possible,” Fabregas said ahead of Monday’s clash with A-League side Perth Glory.

“The players who are here, together with the youngsters, do a good job trying to get it as fast as we can and hopefully this is a good day to start seeing a few things from what the manager wants from us.”