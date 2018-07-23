Report: Iwobi set to extend Arsenal stay until 2022

Arsenal and Nigeria attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi is reportedly set to extend his contract with the Gunners until 2022.

The Super Eagles star has two years remaining on his current deal and there have been suggestions he may depart the Emirates Stadium with the arrival of new manager Unai Emery.

Emery was appointed to lead the side following the exit of long-time former incumbent Arsene Wenger.

Nonetheless, Iwobi, who is close to making a century of appearances for the English Premier League giants, is said to have put pen to paper on a new deal which will extend his stay for four more years.

Amazing Time Back Home 🇳🇬. Thank You For All The Support And Love ❤️, I’ll Give My All To Make Everyone Proud 🙏🏽 . Next Stop 🇸🇬 With @Arsenal 💪🏽. #NaijaAllTheWay #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/L9X6WgRiLX — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) 20 July 2018

According to the Mirror, Lazio and AC Milan were interested in his services although his long-term future now remains with Arsenal after agreement was reached on a new deal.

The 22-year-old has been with the London-based outfit for his entire career and he made his debut as a teenager in 2015 during a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup.

During his three-year stay, the Lagos-born star has scored nine goals in 98 appearances. The player also represented his country at the recently concluded World Cup in Russia where he featured three times as the Eagles bowed out in the group stages.