Mourinho: Martial can’t just do what he wants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear that wantaway winger Anthony Martial simply can not have everything his own way.

Martial has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Mourinho and made only 18 Premier League starting lineups last season.

According to the Frenchman’s agent, he is keen to move on and find more game time elsewhere, but Mourinho is not interested in selling Martial and insists the 22-year-old has to deal with the reality of the situation.

Asked about the agent’s statement regarding Martial wanting to leave, Mourinho told the press after the goalless draw against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday: “I would like to be in Los Angeles now and I am in San Jose.

“You cannot do whatever you want in life, I would love to arrive in Los Angeles, to train in Los Angeles and play all my five matches in Los Angeles, and then don’t travel, don’t change hotel and then go back to Manchester.

“I would like to play against Leicester on Sunday but I have to play on Friday, so you don’t get always in life what you want.”