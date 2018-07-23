Arsenal stars touch down in Singapore for 2018 International Champions Cup

Premier League giants Arsenal FC arrived in Singapore on Monday morning for the 2018 International Champions Cup.

SINGAPORE: The Gunners are set to take on Atletico Madrid on July 26 at the National Stadium before going up against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain two days later.

This will be Unai Emery’s first competitive tournament since taking over from Arsene Wenger as manager and he has brought a strong squad to the Republic.

German star Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin are all in the squad along with new recruits Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi.

The team was greeted by passionate Arsenal supporters at the airport gates as they made their way to the hotel to recover from a long flight that departed from London on Sunday.

Arsenal are penciled in for their first training session on Wednesday before the game against Diego Simeone’s team a day later.

Photo credit: International Champions Cup