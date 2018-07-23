Hart eyes permanent City exit

Manchester City outcast Joe Hart accepts that he needs to look for permanent employment elsewhere in order to get his career back on track.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has made just one competitive appearance for the Citizens since Pep Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the helm in 2016.

Successive season-long loan spells at Torino and West Ham didn’t pan out for Hart, who was left out of England’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The Shrewsbury youth product, who won five trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including two Premier League titles, concedes that his time is up in Manchester.

“I need to go somewhere permanent, I think that’s obvious,” Hart said. “I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup – and look where that got me.

“I’m experienced. I’ve played at the highest level for a long time and done a lot of things in the game. I need to be an important player at a club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move.

“I’ve got a year left and I’m not going on loan again because my situation has changed. I need to feel part of something.

“It’s difficult when you’re on loan, especially when you’re not a young player who people may have sympathy for. I’m older and being who I am and what I am, I’m there to be shot at.”