Alonso enjoying life under Sarri

Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso is enjoying training under Maurizio Sarri and relishing the challenge of adapting to the Italian coach’s methods.

Sarri replaced compatriot Antonio Conte as head coach just over a week ago, but according to Alonso, he is already leaving his mark on the Blues.

“So far, so good,” the Spaniard told his club’s official website.

“I think [Sarri] has a great style and we are just learning new things now to get used to it very quickly, and be ready for 5 August, when we have the Community Shield against Manchester City.

“He likes to play football, he likes to press high, to try to have control of the ball and so control of the game.

“It could be more similar to the Spanish style, but he has some Italian aspects as well.”

Sarri led Napoli to three consecutive top three finishes in Serie A, but has yet to win a major trophy in his career. He will be hoping that this will change during his time at Stamford Bridge.

For the moment, the Blues are busy with their pre-season preparations in Australia, where they will face Perth Glory on Monday.