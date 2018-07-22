Herrera: De Gea still the world’s best

Ander Herrera has backed David de Gea to bounce back from a difficult World Cup with Spain and prove that he is the best goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea hogged the headlines for the wrong reasons after his howler handed Cristiano Ronaldo an easy goal in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening match in Russia.

Spain’s elimination in the round of 16 to the tournament hosts led to more criticism for the Manchester United goalkeeper and the rest of his La Roja teammates.

However, Herrera is adamant the lanky goalkeeper will have a good season with the Red Devils to prove his critics wrong.

Herrera told journalists: “I don’t care what the critics say. He is the best goalkeeper in the world, by far, and he will show it again.

“When you are the best goalkeeper in the world and you don’t make those amazing saves, everyone is going to talk.

“When I don’t play very well, I don’t get that criticism because I am not one of the best in the world, but he is, so it’s normal and he will cope with it.

“We are very relaxed because he is going to show again that he is the best in the world and he will give us again eight or 10 points this season.”

Herrera’s comments come as De Gea has reportedly decided to commit to United following months of speculation that he could swap Old Trafford for the Bernabeu and Real Madrid.

United kick off their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on 10 August.