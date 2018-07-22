Guardiola: Sane must move on

Pep Guardiola has called on Leroy Sane to pick up the pieces after failing to make Germany’s World Cup squad and make the best out of the painful experience.

Sane was outstanding as City won the 2017/18 Premier League title, bagging the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Despite the impressive year with Guardiola’s side, the 22-year old winger was the surprise omission from Joachim Low’s squad for the recently completed tournament in Russia.

The winger admitted that he was heartbroken from the snub and promised to overcome the disappointment.

“Leroy has to accept that this decision may make him stronger,” Guardiola told reporters. “He’s so young and in two years it is another European Championships and then in four years another World Cup.

“I think it’s the past now. The national trainer decided what’s the best for the national team.

“Leroy has to accept it and move forward. He has the chance to show the national team from Germany and first of all us, he has another season to show his quality.

“He has to improve his game, try to keep the levels he showed last season. We are so happy to have him here.”