Keita: Liverpool are title contenders

Liverpool’s new number eight, Naby Keita, is adamant the Reds have assembled a good enough squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Manchester City clinched the 2017/18 title with a massive 100 points, but Keita, who is among an impressive list of new signings for Liverpool, is confident of success for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the new season.

Liverpool this week announced the signing of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to join Keita, Fabinho, Isaac Christie-Davies and Xherdan Shaqiri among the new faces at the club.

The Reds reached the final of last season’s UEFA Champions League, where they lost to Real Madrid. Following their impressive 2017/18 campaign and off-season transfer window, they will be among teams expected rival City for the Premier League title.

Keita told journalists: “I know we have enough quality. It’s all about having the mindset and desire to want it and fight for it enough. I think that goes a long way, having that desire and belief.

“I’m someone who has this real winning mentality. I have a huge desire to win. That’s why I’m aggressive in a positive sense on the field.

“I don’t think that physical aspect is going to have a negative effect on me at all.

“I’ve watched a lot of English football and I’m getting used to this kind of physical aspect. Through the process of the pre-season friendlies, hopefully I’ll be up to speed with it. Winning the ball back is something I like.”