Everton close in on signing Richarlison

Everton are reportedly closing in on landing the signature of Watford’s Brazilian forward Richarlison in a deal that could be worth up to 50 million pounds.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Hornets in August 2017 from Fluminense for 11.5 million pounds after starring in the U20 World Cup for Brazil.

The player started like a house on fire for his side as he netted five goals in his first 12 Premier League matches before his form deteriorated over the course of the campaign.

Current Toffees manager Marco Silva was the man who brought him to England, and he is said to be keen to reunite with his former player at Goodison Park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is Everton’s record signing after joining from Swansea City for 45 million pounds in 2017, however, it now appears that Richarlison will surpass this figure.

BBC Sport report that the deal is close to being concluded as the publication said: “The fee for Richarlison represents a major gamble by Everton and a huge return on their investment for the Hornets.

“Everton were believed to be willing to pay about 35m pounds but there are likely to be clauses that will take the deal closer to Watford’s asking price of 50m pounds.”