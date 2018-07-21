Leicester seal £12.5m move for Liverpool keeper

Leicester City have completed a £12.5million move for goalkeeper Danny Ward after Liverpool decided to offload the stopper.

Liverpool spent a record £66.8m to bring in Brazilian international custodian Alisson from Roma earlier this week, which pushed Ward down to fourth choice in the pecking order at Anfield.

The Welsh international had only made four first-team appearance for Liverpool after loan spells with the likes of Huddersfield and Aberdeen, and he has now joined Leicester on a four-year contract.

#lcfc's fourth summer signing, @dan_ward52, discusses his strengths and his hopes for the future with the Foxes 💪 Watch the full in-depth interview now ➡️ https://t.co/TMKelE40Cw pic.twitter.com/vFOxN8r8rk — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 20, 2018

“I’ve come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success,” said Ward.

The 25-year-old becomes Leicester’s fourth summer signings after the captures of Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and James Maddison.

And while Ward’s signing will raise speculation over the future of Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel, manager Claude Puel envisages the duo fighting for the number one jersey.

Puel said: “Danny will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign.”