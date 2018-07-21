Son agrees new Spurs contract

Son Heung-min has agreed terms on a new five year contract with Tottenham Hotspur after establishing himself as a key figure at White Hart Lane.

Son has netted 47 goals in 140 appearances for Spurs since moving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has become the top scoring Asian player in Premier League history in the process.

The South Korean international has now committed his future to the club with a deal that will take him through until the summer of 2023.

“It feels great. I’ve learned so many things in the last three years and we’re all looking forward,” said Son.

“We deserve to win something and deserve to make some history. It’s time to do it and to believe in ourselves. I’m always positive with the lads and looking forward to playing again in the Premier League and the Champions League.”

🗣️ “It's so exciting to be playing for Spurs.”@ErikLamela discusses his new deal. #COYS pic.twitter.com/KnUpG4HvXy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018

Son’s team-mate Erik Lamela has also agreed terms on a four-year contract extension until 2022.

The Argentina international has struggled with injuries over the past 18 months, but has become a key figure for boss Mauricio Pochettino when available.