Jorginho relishes Chelsea challenge

New Chelsea signing Jorginho is looking forward to making an impact in England after joining the Blues from Napoli.

Jorginho has followed his former Napoli mentor Maurizio Sarri in joining Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The midfielder is adamant that his style of play will help him make the grade at his new club.

The 26-year old midfielder was born in Brazil, but has had his game developed in Italy and also represents the Azzurri in international football.

Jorginho told his club’s official website: “Perhaps my style of play is not something that is seen in England.

“I really hope that it is a good fit for the game over here and I will certainly be doing everything I can to make sure it works out.

“I like playing just outside of my own penalty box, the player who receives the ball and organises the game.

“Since I was little I was someone who always enjoyed challenges and for me, this is just a huge challenge, professionally and personally, and it really inspires me, this opportunity to really have an experience and I am really excited about that opportunity.

“I was born in Brazil, I grew up in Brazil and you can say that is where I grew up as a person, but then I trained and I developed and speaking football-wise, I learned my game in Italy.”

He admitted that Sarri has played a big role in his development as a player.

Jorginho was heavily linked with Manchester City before joining the Blues.

Added Jorginho: “He is someone who does wonderful work; he is right on top of everything that is going on the pitch.

“I think he had a really big influence on my development as a player. He teaches a lot about the game and how you see the game on the field of play, and that helped me to grow.

“When we were together at Napoli, it was a case of me taking on his mentality and putting that together with the characteristics I have as a footballer.”