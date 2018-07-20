Fabinho wants to renew Mbappe partnership

Recent Liverpool signing Fabinho wants Kylian Mbappe to join him at Liverpool next season.

The two players know each other well from their time at Monaco together where they won the French league in 2016/17.

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain at the end of that season and subsequently won a second successive Ligue 1 title.

While Fabinho spent an extra season at Monaco ahead of his Reds switch, the 24-year-old Brazilian is keen to convince his old teammate to join him on Merseyside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabinho said: “He [Mbappe] has already said this season he will remain at PSG, but I till try slowly to convince him to come over.”

It will, however, be a hard task to convince Mbappe to leave PSG, where he won a domestic treble last season – before winning the World Cup with France and being named the World Cup’s best young player.

Fabinho added: “Kylian Mbappe sent me a text message congratulating me for coming to Liverpool. Unfortunately, I have not had a chance to congratulate him for what he did during this World Cup.

“What France did was fantastic. What Mbappe did in two years of professional football is amazing. He is a phenomenon and needs to be congratulated, and as soon as I have the chance I will.”