Alisson eager to play with Salah again

New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is relishing the prospect of reuniting with former Roma teammate Mohamed Salah following his transfer from the Serie A side.

Salah left i Giallorossi for the Reds last year and has lit up the Premier League since, scoring a record 32 goals in his first season at Anfield.

Alisson has now followed in the Egyptian’s footsteps after completing a transfer for a fee of around 75 million Euros, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

“In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family,” the Brazil international told Liverpool’s official website after signing.

On Salah, the 25-year-old said: “Yesterday, he sent me a message saying: ‘Hey, what are you waiting for?’ As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straight away saying: ‘Calm down, I’m on my way!’

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play alongside him again. As well as being a great player, he is a huge character and a great person — which is the most important thing.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his new signing, saying: “At one point in the last few weeks it came up, the opportunity to sign one of the world’s best goalkeepers,” he added. “The owners were quite excited, so we did it.

“He has nothing to do with the price, we have nothing to do with the price. It’s the market, that’s how it is and we will not think a lot about it.”

Having made the 2017/18 Champions League final and finished fourth for the second consecutive Premier League season, the Reds will now be looking to kick on and convert impressive performances into trophies.